Padres' Allen Cordoba: Begins rehab assignment
Cordoba (concussion) played his first game of the season for High-A Lake Elsinore on Monday, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Cordoba had been out all season after suffering a concussion in a car crash in mid-February. He's listed as being on a rehab assignment, but there's no guarantee he'll end up back in the majors once the assignment concludes, as he'd never played above rookie ball before being taken by the Padres in the Rule 5 draft prior to the 2017 season. He didn't do much to demand major-league time last season, hitting just .208/.282/.297. With the Padres having fulfilled their obligation to keep him in the majors all season last year, they can now continue his development at a more appropriate level this season.
