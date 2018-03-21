Manager Andy Green said that Cordoba is "not getting better at all" and that the concussion "does not look like it's resolving any time soon," Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cordoba is still experiencing symptoms stemming from the concussion he suffered in an automobile accident in Panama on February 7. Green stated that the 22-year-old was finally cleared to walk outside last week, but it "did not go well" and that he's "back to square one, and square one is minimal activity." This lack of progress is "unusual but not unheard of" while dealing with a concussion from an accident, according to Dr. Vernon Williams, a prominent neurologist that Acee cited in the story. The fact that he is still experiencing sensitivity to light makes it difficult for the club to provide any sort of timetable, so it doesn't appear as though he will be back on the field anytime in the near future. Expect another update on his status in the coming weeks.