Cease (5-2) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 12.

Cease fell one K shy of his career high in strikeouts and only allowed four total baserunners -- an infield single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch -- en route to his fifth win of his last six starts. He's been making a case for the AL Cy Young in his first season with the Padres, earning a 2.19 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched. Cease will look to add to his already impressive 2024 resume in a projected home start Tuesday against the Rockies.