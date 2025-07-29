Cease allowed five runs on five hits and five walks with nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Monday.

As usual, Cease looked dominant at times, racking up 13 whiffs and nine punchouts despite completing less than five innings. However, the righty couldn't sustain a strong opening four frames -- he loaded the bases in the fifth and then gave up a two-out grand slam to Mark Vientos. This was the third time in Cease's past five starts that he's surrendered four or more earned runs, and his ERA sits at a below-average 4.79 on the season. He ranks fourth in the majors with 153 strikeouts but has also posted a 3.57 BB/9, seventh-highest among qualified pitchers.