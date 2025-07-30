Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that the CT scans Cease (head) received Monday came back negative, per 97.3 The Fan.

Cease was struck in the back of the head by a comebacker off the bat of Francisco Lindor in the third inning during Monday's win, though the ball first hopped off the ground. The veteran hurler remained in the game until the bottom of the fifth inning, and his departure didn't seem to be related to the earlier incident. Nonetheless, Cease underwent precautionary CT scans after the contest, and Shildt indicated that testing revealed no swelling or bleeding or other issues aside from some discomfort. It thus seems likely that Cease will be able to take his next turn in the rotation, which is tentatively scheduled for this weekend against St. Louis.