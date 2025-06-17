Cease (2-6) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over five innings.

Cease began his outing on fire, striking out the first five batters he faced. However, the right-hander gave up a run in the third on a pair of Dodgers doubles. San Diego reclaimed a one-run lead in the top of the fourth, but Cease couldn't hold it long -- he gave up six knocks (five of which were singles) and hit a batter in the fourth frame as Los Angeles emerged with five runs. There was lots to like about Cease's outing -- he notched nine punchouts and 15 whiffs -- but the veteran pitcher continues to be an enigma. He has an excellent 47:12 K:BB over 33.2 innings across his past six starts, but he's also gone 1-4 during that stretch while posting a mediocre 4.81 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.