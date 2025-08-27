default-cbs-image
Cease did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

The right-hander cruised through four scoreless innings before falling victim to what's become a recurring issue this season -- unraveling when adversity arrives deeper into starts. In the fifth frame, he was tagged for a three-run homer by Randy Arozarena as part of a six-run frame, with four of the runs charged to Cease. The 29-year-old has been one of MLB's most frustrating arms in 2025, flashing elite swing-and-miss stuff with an 11.6 K/9 but struggling with command and home runs, as shown by his 3.87 BB/9 and 1.27 HR/9. Those inconsistencies have left him at 6-11 with a 4.82 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 142 innings in 27 starts.

