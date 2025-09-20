Cease (8-12) conceded four runs on four hits and three walks over six innings to take the loss Friday against the White Sox. He struck out six.

The San Diego righty entered this appearance on a successful run, going 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings over three starts this month. Despite taking his 12th loss, establishing a new low mark in his seven-year career, Cease pitched relatively well. In this 100-pitch outing, the 29-year-old allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Miguel Vargas two-run homer in the first. Cease will carry a 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 207:69 K:BB across 163 total frames into his next start, which currently projects come at home against Milwaukee.