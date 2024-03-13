The White Sox traded Cease to the Padres on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After recent pushes from the Rangers and Yankees to acquire Cease, the right-hander will ultimately end up in San Diego, giving a much-needed boost to a Padres rotation that lost Blake Snell, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo during the offseason. Following his brilliant 2022 campaign, Cease experienced a down year last season, posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 33 starts, though he still was able to rack up 214 strikeouts in 177 innings of work. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove have already been penciled in as the Padres' starters for their season-opening series versus the Dodgers in South Korea next week, but it's possible Cease replaces one of the two before then. Otherwise, Cease may be in line to start against the Giants in San Diego's domestic opener on March 28.