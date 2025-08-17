Cease (5-11) allowed five runs (three earned) on two hits and six walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Cease threw just 44 of 85 pitches for strikes. It wasn't all his fault, as a Jackson Merrill error in the second inning was responsible for two runs, but Cease's struggles to find the strike zone continue to be a concern at times. This is the second time in four starts he's walked five or more batters. On the year, he's at a 4.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 171:56 K:BB over 132.2 innings across 25 starts. Among qualified starting pitchers, Cease's 3.8 BB/9 is fourth-worst in the majors, though his 11.6 K/9 is second-best. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants, which is a favorable matchup for him to get back on track.