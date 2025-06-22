Cease (3-6) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Royals on Saturday.

Cease limited the damage to an RBI double by John Rave in the third inning. This was Cease's second quality start over four outings in June, and he's allowed 10 runs with a 31:12 K:BB across 23.2 innings this month. He's now at a 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 109:33 K:BB through 87.1 innings through 16 starts this season. The 29-year-old right-hander is projected to make his next start at Cincinnati.