Cease (4-10) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out nine over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cease threw 59 of 90 pitches for strikes in this outing. While he wasn't particularly efficient, he put together a dominant effort to earn his first win since June 21. He showed no ill effects after taking a comebacker off the head in his previous start. The right-hander posted a 5.67 ERA over 27 innings across his five starts in July, one of which was a scoreless outing. Cease has posted a 4.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 162:48 K:BB through 123.1 innings over 23 starts this season. His next start is lined up to be at home versus the Red Sox.