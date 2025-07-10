Cease (3-9) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings in a loss against Arizona on Wednesday.

Cease continues to flash impressive stuff with poor results -- he racked up 16 whiffs and eight strikeouts but allowed three long balls and six runs. The right-handed has now given up multiple home runs in three consecutive starts, yielding 14 runs (13 earned) across 16 innings during that stretch. Cease is tied for sixth in the league with 129 punchouts on the season, but he's also posted a poor 4.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 3-9 record.