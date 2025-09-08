Cease (7-11) picked up the win Sunday against the Rockies, allowing one run on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Cease navigated Coors Field effectively, keeping the ball in the park and allowing just one extra-base hit - a double to Orlando Arcia in the third inning. Sunday's outing snapped a streak of five consecutive outings allowing multiple runs. Cease hasn't pitched into the sixth inning in five straight appearances, and hasn't done so in eight of his last nine. Cease will carry a 4.71 ERA into his next projected start, which is scheduled to be a rematch with the Rockies next weekend.