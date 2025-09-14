Cease (8-11) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Cease had to work for the quality start, throwing 109 pitches (70 strikes) in this outing. He's gotten himself back on track with a pair of wins over the Rockies in his last two starts, allowing just two runs over 11 innings in those games. For the season, he's at a 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 201:66 K:BB across 157 innings over 30 starts. He's topped the 200-strikeout mark in five consecutive seasons, though he is likely to fall short of the 224 he had last year.