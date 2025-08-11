Cease (5-10) picked up the win Sunday against Boston, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out seven.

Cease notched his first quality start in his last eight appearances, shutting down the Red Sox en route to a victory. The 29-year-old has now taken the win in back-to-back starts for the first time in 2025. In 24 outings this season, Cease has a 4.52 ERA and a 169:50 K:BB over 129.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Dodgers next time out.