Cease (2-5) allowed three hits and five walks while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cease overcame issuing a season-high five walks to post his first scoreless outing of the season. The 11 strikeouts were also a season high, and it was enough to get him back in the win column for the first time since April 2. The right-hander is now at a 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 96:29 K:BB through 75.2 innings over 14 starts, five of which have been quality starts. Cease's next outing is projected to be a rematch versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles early next week.