default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Iglesias will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Iglesias has now started in five of the Padres' last six games and has maintained a solid, if unspectacular .278/.333/.361 slash line with three extra-base hits (all doubles), two stolen bases, five runs and one RBI since the All-Star break. Though he's performed well enough to retain a near-everyday spot in the lineup for the time being, Iglesias will be at risk of moving into more of a utility role if the Padres add another impact bat ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

More News