Iglesias will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Iglesias has now started in five of the Padres' last six games and has maintained a solid, if unspectacular .278/.333/.361 slash line with three extra-base hits (all doubles), two stolen bases, five runs and one RBI since the All-Star break. Though he's performed well enough to retain a near-everyday spot in the lineup for the time being, Iglesias will be at risk of moving into more of a utility role if the Padres add another impact bat ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.