Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Iglesias has predictably seen his playing time fall by the wayside since the July 31 trade deadline, when the Padres added three everyday players to the mix in catcher Freddy Fermin, first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano. Since the three new arrivals were all available to play for the Padres beginning Aug. 2, Iglesias has started in just two of eight games.