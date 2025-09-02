Padres' Jose Iglesias: Resting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Iglesias has been filling in for Xander Bogaerts (foot) at shortstop recently, but the former will get a day off Tuesday while Mason McCoy starts and bats eighth.
