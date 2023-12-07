The Yankees traded King, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito and Kyle Higashioka to San Diego on Wednesday in exchange for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

King has put together two consecutive great seasons, logging a 2.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 155.2 innings since 2022. He's been used most often as a reliever throughout his career, though he was stretched out into a starting role during the second half of last year. Given the Padres' glaring need for rotation arms, it's likely King retains a starting job in 2024.