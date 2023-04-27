Wacha allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five innings against the Cubs on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Wacha breezed through three scoreless frames before giving up a pair of runs on a Trey Mancini homer in the fourth. The right-handed hurler yielded another run in the fifth and didn't come out of the dugout for the sixth. Though he wasn't able to notch the win, this was a marked improvement for Wacha in comparison to his previous two starts, during which he gave up a combined 12 earned runs across 8.1 innings. His five punchouts Wednesday were the second-most he has tallied this season, trailing just his 10-strikeout gem against Atlanta on April 8.