Wacha improved to 10-2 with a win over Miami on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings.

In his second start since coming off the injured list Aug. 15, Wacha shut down the Marlins for five innings until Josh Bell tagged him for s solo homer in the sixth. That long ball was the only extra-base hit Wacha gave up in the outing, and he emerged with his 10th victory of the campaign. The right-hander has shown no signs of rust since rejoining the rotation, yielding just the one run over 10.1 frames while posting a 12:3 K:BB and picking up a pair of wins.