Wacha allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday. He did not strike out any batters.

Wacha was far from overpowering in the outing -- he notched just three whiffs and didn't strike out any batters -- but he still managed his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander kept the Giants off the scoreboard for four frames before giving up a solo homer in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Wacha improved his ERA to 2.90 with the performance, and that mark is a remarkable 1.14 since the start of May. The veteran has also posted a 0.81 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB over 55.1 innings over nine starts during that span.