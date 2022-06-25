Crismatt (4-0) was credited with the win against the Phillies on Friday. He pitched two perfect innings and struck out one batter.

Padres starter MacKenzie Gore tossed five scoreless innings for San Diego, but he was lifted after 97 pitches. Crismatt then took over and threw 26 pitches (17 of which were strikes) over his two frames, and he became the pitcher of record when the Padres scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The right-hander has been outstanding in his third big-league season, posting a 1.27 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 35.1 frames.