Crismatt received a cortisone injection in his left hip this weekend and is set to be evaluated in a few days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Crismatt went on the 15-day IL on April 19 due a left hip strain after struggling in his first 10 innings this season, posting a 10.80 ERA and 2.20 WHIP. The righty reliever was much better in 2022, recording a 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB across 67.1 frames. The results of his upcoming evaluation will determine his next steps toward a return.