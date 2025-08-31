Pivetta didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

Pivetta was steady through the early frames before serving up a two-run homer to Byron Buxton in the fifth that accounted for most of the damage against him. The long ball has been a recurring issue lately, as Pivetta has now surrendered a home run in five of his last six starts. Still, it was just the second time in the right-hander's last 12 outings that he's allowed more than two runs, a stretch in which he's posted a stellar 2.06 ERA and a 76:18 K:BB across 70 innings. Pivetta is slated to face the Rockies in his next scheduled outing.