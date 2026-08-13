Padres' Robbie Ray: Goes four innings Wednesday

Ray did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Ray's now given up six runs in nine innings through his first two starts with San Diego after posting a 1.09 ERA over his final eight outings (49.1 innings) with the Giants before the trade deadline. Overall, Ray is 10-7 on the season with a 3.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 113:65 K:BB across 131.2 innings. He'll look to turn things around his next time out, tentatively slated to come next week on the road against the Mets.