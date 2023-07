Lugo (4-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Lugo tied his season high with seven strikeouts, a mark he set April 2, and recorded his first win since May 3. Since returning from the injured list June 20, the right-hander has pitched fairly well, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB over six appearances (33.1 innings). Lugo's next start is lined up for a home matchup against the Pirates.