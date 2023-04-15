Lugo did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over 3.2 innings against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Lugo gave up a pair of runs in the first inning, and after he plunked Jesse Winker in the fourth with the bases loaded the right-hander was exited in a disappointing start. It's particularly disappointing considering how well he had pitched in his first two starts as a member of the San Diego rotation as he had given up just one run in each of those first two efforts. He's scheduled to get a chance to rebound Friday in a battle against Arizona.