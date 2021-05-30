Marcano was recalled to the Padres from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
This will mark Marcano's third stint with the major-league club this season. He's recorded six hits and four walks in 33 big-league plate appearances thus far. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Northcraft was sent to El Paso in a corresponding roster move.
