Marcano was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Marcano spent just over a week on the major-league roster and went 4-for-17 with five runs and two RBI during his most recent stint in the big leagues. He'll now return to the minors after Fernando Tatis and Eric Hosmer were reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
More News
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Recalled to big-leagues•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Still in contention for roster spot•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Showing positional flexibility•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Thriving in spring play•