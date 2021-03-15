Marcano started in center field Sunday against the Reds and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run. He has also played right field, left field, second base, third base and shortstop this spring.

In addition to playing all over the field, Marcano has also been getting it done at the plate, slashing .368/.429/.632 with a home run and three RBI. The 21-year-old isn't likely to break camp with the club, but he is certainly turning heads in the organization. Marcano hasn't logged time in the outfield thus far in his minor-league career, but he has played over 40 games at three different infield positions (second base, shortstop and third base).