Marcano went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Low-A Fort Wayne's win over Lake County on Tuesday.

Marcano struggled over the final three weeks of June after missing the start of the month with a thumb injury. He's off to a nice start to July, reaching base in seven of his 10 plate appearances so far (five hits, two walks). Overall, the 19-year-old is batting .290/.348/.361 in 277 plate appearances, with a 9.7 percent strikeout rate highlighting his best tool. Marcano is only 6-for-14 on the basepaths this year, but he has plus speed and there is hope that his efficiency will improve in time.