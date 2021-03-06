Marcano has gone 4-for-8 with a home run and two RBI over five Cactus League contests.

Marcano was added to the Padres' 40-man roster in November and is justifying that move thus far in spring, tying for the team lead in hits and homers. The 21-year-old infielder has yet to play above the Low-A level and is certain to open the season in the minors despite his strong start this spring.