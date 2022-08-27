Myers went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, a solo home run and two total runs scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

Myers doubled home Josh Bell and Brandon Drury in the first inning, then launched a solo shot in the third. He reached home in the seventh inning on an Austin Nola sac fly. The homer was Myers' second of the year and his first since May 13, although he missed all of June and July with a knee injury. The outfielder is slashing .296/.350/.426 in August, but he has more strikeouts than hits and walks combined this month. His season batting average now sits at .253 after Friday's three-hit game.