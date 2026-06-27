Phillies' Alan Rangel: Drawing start Saturday

Rangel is slated to start Saturday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Rangel is set to receive another turn through the Philadelphia rotation, this time as a traditional starter after previously pitching in bulk relief Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 28-year-old righty excelled while working behind opener Tim Mayza in a 4-1 loss to the Nationals, striking out four over five innings while yielding one earned run on five hits and no walks. Over two extended relief appearances with the big club this season, Rangel owns a 9:0 K:BB in eight innings, but his numbers over a much larger sample at Triple-A have been less impressive (3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15.6 K-BB% in 70 innings).