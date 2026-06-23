Phillies' Alan Rangel: Impresses in bulk relief

Rangel did not factor into the decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four over five innings.

After opener Tim Mayza allowed a run in the first, Rangel kept Washington's offense in check and provided valuable length for a Philadelphia pitching staff that has been searching for rotation stability. It was just the seventh major-league appearance of Rangel's career after being recalled earlier Monday. He also impressed in his only previous outing for the Phillies this season, striking out five batters across three innings of one-run relief. Given Philadelphia's need for starting depth, Rangel could earn another opportunity as a member of the rotation. He has posted a respectable 3.99 ERA and 73:27 K:BB across 70 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.