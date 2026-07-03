Phillies' Alan Rangel: Sent back to Triple-A

Rangel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Pirates, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rangel did not factor into the decision Thursday after he pitched four scoreless innings, surrendering three hits and four walks while striking out four batters during his start. He will now head back to Triple-A after combining to allow five runs while striking out 12 batters over 13 innings in three outings with Philadelphia following his call-up June 22. Rangel's spot in the rotation is set to appear one more time before the All-Star break, and the Phillies could go with a bullpen game in that contest.