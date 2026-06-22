Phillies' Alan Rangel: Slated for bulk relief Monday

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Rangel is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tim Mayza during Monday's road game against the Nationals, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 28-year-old fanned five over three innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen in an appearance for the Phillies earlier this season, and he holds a 3.99 ERA and 73:27 K:BB across 70 frames with Lehigh Valley. With Andrew Painter back in the minors, Rangel could get a chance to stick around in Philadelphia as the fifth member of the rotation.