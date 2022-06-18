Hand picked up his second save of the year in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and one walk.

The Phillies announced their intention to drop Corey Knebel from the closer role in favor of a committee Wednesday, and it's Hand who got the first opportunity. Despite his 1.86 ERA, he's been outpitched by Seranthony Dominguez throughout the year judging by the pair's underlying numbers, but he nevertheless got the ninth inning here while Dominguez got the eighth. It's worth noting that Dominguez faced the middle third of the order while Hand faced the bottom half, so their respective usage in this game doesn't guarantee that it will be Hand who gets the next save chance, especially as the veteran lefty was somewhat shaky here, allowing the tying run to reach base with one out before shutting the door.