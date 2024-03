Ortiz was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta with a left ankle sprain, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ortiz made made a leaping attempt to catch a ball during the fifth inning and appeared to land awkwardly on his left foot. He came back out to pitch in the sixth but was quickly pulled after giving up two consecutive singles. Further imaging will help determine the severity of Ortiz's injury, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.