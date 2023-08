Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday's game against the Twins.

The 27-year-old reliever has a 3.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 16 innings in the big leagues this season. He has operated as a high-leverage reliever at Triple-A, but Ortiz should be limited to lower-leverage opportunities while up with the big club.