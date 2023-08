The Phillies returned Ortiz to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Ortiz surrendered one run on four hits and struck out one batter in two innings during the Phillies' Game 1 win over Washington. He'll now return to Triple-A, where he holds a 4.25 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 29.2 frames. Should the Phillies need a fresh bullpen arm, it's possible Ortiz makes his way back to Philadelphia later this season.