The Phillies recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

As Dylan Covey (back) lands on the injured list for the final days of the regular season, Ortiz will come up from the minors to round out Philadelphia's bullpen. The 28-year-old righty holds a 3.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 18 frames in the majors this season and figures to serve in middle relief while with the Phillies.