Suarez (8-5) took the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Suarez was mostly undone by a four-run fourth inning, and his velocity was down on all of his offerings as he generated just six whiffs on 95 pitches. The southpaw has hit a rough patch since the All-Star break, posting a 5.79 ERA with only one quality start over four outings. He'll take a 2.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 98:27 K:BB across 107 innings into a road matchup with the Reds early next week.