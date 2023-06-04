Suarez (1-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk over seven innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

Suarez finished a season-high seven innings and allowed a season-low one run. It was the best start of the year for the left-hander, who began the campaign on the injured list with an elbow issue. Over his past two starts, Suarez has given up just three runs across 13.2 innings, but he's posted a modest 7:3 K:BB during that stretch. Either way, he's finding his groove after a slow start and will look to stay strong during his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set versus the Dodgers.