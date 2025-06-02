Suarez did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee. He allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out two over six-plus frames.

Suarez gave up a run through six innings before he was charged with an unearned run in the seventh. He faced just one batter in the frame, yielding a double to Caleb Durbin before exiting the contest. Suarez's two punchouts and five swinging strikes were both the lowest he's produced this season. He was tagged with seven runs in his season debut but has since turned in five straight quality starts with a 1.10 ERA during that span. Suarez will carry a 2.72 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be in Pittsburgh.