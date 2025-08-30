Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on 10 hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The lefty didn't have his best stuff and dealt with runners in scoring position during every inning he worked, but Suarez was able to limit the damage and leave the mound after 92 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 1-1. It was an abrupt fall back to earth after he'd struck out 23 batters in 13.2 innings while winning his prior two outings, but he appears to be back on track after stumbling to a 6.59 ERA over his first five trips to the mound coming out of the All-Star break. Suarez faces a tough challenge in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Milwaukee.