Suarez (thigh) exited Saturday's contest against the Twins in the fifth inning, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Suarez was hit in the groin area by a comebacker in the top of the fifth, ultimately leaving the contest thereafter. The left-hander was laughing as he walked off, and the team deemed it to be an inner-thigh contusion on his left leg. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future, but in the meantime, Max Lazar replaced him in the mound versus Minnesota.